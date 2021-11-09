Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Model N stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 234,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Model N by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

