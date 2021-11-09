Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $45,600.59 and $560.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.