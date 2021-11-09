Noir Trading Up 6.1% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $151,254.31 and $249.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00132089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00473064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,491,491 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

