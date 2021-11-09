The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,709. The firm has a market cap of C$166.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$92.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.61.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

