Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 134,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

