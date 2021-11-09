Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 807,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock worth $436,581,347. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

