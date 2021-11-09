Cash Tech One Day Volume Hits $1,988.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Cash Tech has a market cap of $140,326.66 and $1,988.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

CATE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

