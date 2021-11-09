Blox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $620,892.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Blox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blox has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Blox has a total market capitalization of $196.52 million and approximately $620,892.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blox

Blox is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

