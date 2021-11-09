Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

BIGC stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.14. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,269. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

