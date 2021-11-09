Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($3.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 1,229,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,166. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

