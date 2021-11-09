Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 698,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,434. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

