Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

