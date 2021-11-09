Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$2.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BBD.B. Desjardins raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BBD.B remained flat at $C$2.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,663. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 0.94. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

