Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 566,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

FBRX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 227.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

