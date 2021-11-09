Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.07 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.