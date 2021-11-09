$2.15 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.20. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,350. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

