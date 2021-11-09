Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.00. 4,078,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,262. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

