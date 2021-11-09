-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 628,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

