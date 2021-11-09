Insureum Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Insureum has a market cap of $4.47 million and $227,327.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

