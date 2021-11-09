Casper Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.30 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $309.62 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,218.94 or 1.00116538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.24 or 0.07000589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,463,311,633 coins and its circulating supply is 2,516,610,237 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

