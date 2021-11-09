Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,728.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $5,728.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00446789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $716.07 or 0.01066527 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

