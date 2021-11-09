BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRSP. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BRSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 219,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,490. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

