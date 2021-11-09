Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,362. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

