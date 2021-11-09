Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 15025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

