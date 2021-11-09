Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 920,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

