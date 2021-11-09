Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 773,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,684. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

