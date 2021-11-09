Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
PRIM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 773,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,684. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.
In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
