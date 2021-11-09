Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Airgain stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. Airgain has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

