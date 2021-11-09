Fuse Network (FUSE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 148.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

