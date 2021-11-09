Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $79.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 423,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,308. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

