Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $130.57 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.