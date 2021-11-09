Bezant Hits One Day Trading Volume of $608.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $608.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

