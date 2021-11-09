John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

