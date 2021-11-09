Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Woodward posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.41. 124,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. Woodward has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

