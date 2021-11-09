Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,552 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 382,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

