Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.90.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,537,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.50. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $826,128,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

