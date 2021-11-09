American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

