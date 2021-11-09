The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.