InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIPZF. TD Securities raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

