Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,210. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

