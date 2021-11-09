UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UpHealth stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,680. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $532,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

