Aavegotchi Price Tops $2.18 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $143.37 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,436,632 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,469 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

