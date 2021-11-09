ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. ICF International has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $106.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

