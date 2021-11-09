ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.
Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. ICF International has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $106.76.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
