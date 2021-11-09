Arqma Trading Down 14.1% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Arqma has a market cap of $714,115.13 and approximately $6,482.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,379.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.33 or 0.07084205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00394836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.43 or 0.01058817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00092294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00430667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00277247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00221006 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,320,877 coins and its circulating supply is 11,276,334 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

