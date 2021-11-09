HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 160,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

