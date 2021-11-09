Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.62.

RCI.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,664. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.69 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.24. The stock has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

