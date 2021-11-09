Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$61.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.50.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.01. 29,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 83.24. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.17.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.