Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report sales of $21.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 131,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,720. The company has a market cap of $529.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

