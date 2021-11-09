Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel Sells 2,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $20,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
