Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel Sells 2,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $20,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sabre by 5.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

