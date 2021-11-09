Insider Buying: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BALY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,996,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.