American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 454,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,918. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

